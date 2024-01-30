Secretary MoFEPT Chairs 1st Inter-Provincial Secretaries Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry here on Tuesday chaired the 1st Inter-Provincial Secretaries’ meeting on Foundational Learning Policy and Road-map
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry here on Tuesday chaired the 1st Inter-Provincial Secretaries’ meeting on Foundational Learning Policy and Road-map.
Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry while welcoming the Secretaries and high government officials from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh all senior officials of the Ministry asked to ensure that the efforts of federal and provincial education departments should focus on achieving improved learning outcomes for school children, especially in pre-primary and primary school grades, said a news release.
The meeting reviewed the progress achieved by federal and provincial education departments towards developing Foundational learning policies and road maps since the holding of the Pakistan Learning Conference by MoFEPT in June 2023.
Waseem informed the participants that MoFEPT with the support of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the World Bank established a Foundational Learning Hub in 2023 and piloted a project by introducing reading hours in some educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education in Islamabad.
He also urged the participants that work on foundational learning is extended to non-formal education institutes as well as the private schools and Madaris (Seminaries).
The meeting achieved a consensus on the inclusion of grade-appropriate numeracy skills in addition to a mandatory focus on reading and comprehension. It was also agreed that the foundation learning activities will focus on grade 3 students.
Secretary, MoFEPT highlighted the importance of a good learning environment in schools which would ultimately improve the learning abilities of students. He reiterated his office’s support to all provinces in steering a clear and actionable policy on foundational learning.
Recent Stories
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case
Security staff to strike at major German airports
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi
Election campaign in full swing at NA-145
ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar
UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challenging year
Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people
Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency staff
V.C Inaugurates newly established two departments of BDS
HMC inks MoU with KP police for discounted healthcare facilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case6 minutes ago
-
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK4 minutes ago
-
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi4 minutes ago
-
Election campaign in full swing at NA-1454 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast4 minutes ago
-
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar4 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people3 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency staff4 minutes ago
-
V.C Inaugurates newly established two departments of BDS4 minutes ago
-
HMC inks MoU with KP police for discounted healthcare facilities4 minutes ago
-
Preparations finalize to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day with enthusiasm4 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses pleas against jail trial of Toshakhana, £190 mln scam cases38 minutes ago