Secretary MoFEPT chairs 1st Inter-Provincial Secretaries meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry here on Tuesday chaired the 1st Inter-Provincial Secretaries’ meeting on Foundational Learning Policy and Road-map.

Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry while welcoming the Secretaries and high government officials from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh all senior officials of the Ministry asked to ensure that the efforts of federal and provincial education departments should focus on achieving improved learning outcomes for school children, especially in pre-primary and primary school grades, said a news release.

The meeting reviewed the progress achieved by federal and provincial education departments towards developing Foundational learning policies and road maps since the holding of the Pakistan Learning Conference by MoFEPT in June 2023.

Waseem informed the participants that MoFEPT with the support of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the World Bank established a Foundational Learning Hub in 2023 and piloted a project by introducing reading hours in some educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education in Islamabad.

He also urged the participants that work on foundational learning is extended to non-formal education institutes as well as the private schools and Madaris (Seminaries).

The meeting achieved a consensus on the inclusion of grade-appropriate numeracy skills in addition to a mandatory focus on reading and comprehension. It was also agreed that the foundation learning activities will focus on grade 3 students.

Secretary, MoFEPT highlighted the importance of a good learning environment in schools which would ultimately improve the learning abilities of students. He reiterated his office’s support to all provinces in steering a clear and actionable policy on foundational learning.