Secretary NFS&R Visits MCCI, Blue Pottery Institute
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Federal Secretary for National food Security & Research Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry visited the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Blue Pottery Institute in Mumtazabad.
He admired the work of skilled women and inspected the production process of blue pottery, making purchases from both places.
During his visit, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, accompanied by senior MCCI member Shahid Mehmood Khan and Assistant Secretary Sajid Ansari, explored stalls set up by women entrepreneurs under the chamber’s umbrella. He took a keen interest in embroidered garments and appreciated the craftsmanship by purchasing items.
Later, he toured the Blue Pottery Institute, observing the intricate production stages and buying products from the showroom. He lauded the initiatives promoting local craftsmanship and skilled women in Multan.
