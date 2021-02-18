Secretary of Environment meets with Consul General of Malaysia

Sindh Secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development department Muhammad Aslam Ghauri visited the Malaysian Consulate in Karachi and met Consul General Khairul Nazran Abdul Rehman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development department Muhammad Aslam Ghauri visited the Malaysian Consulate in Karachi and met Consul General Khairul Nazran Abdul Rehman.

Director General of Sindh Coastal Development Authority Riaz Ali Abbasi was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the issue of palm cultivation and oil production in Malaysia was discussed in detail so that the successful experimental cultivation of the said fruit on the coastal land of the Thatta district of Sindh and the process of extracting oil from it could be further expedited.

During the meeting, the Consul General of Malaysia told the Secretary of Environment that his country cultivates palm at a total of six million hectares of coastal land.

The production of which is exported to world markets, generating significant foreign exchange.

It was agreed to continue liaison while bringing palm oil production from the trial phase to the regular phase.

The Environment Secretary thanked on behalf of the Government of Sindh for the guidance provided by Malaysia in the successful experiment of the said test product and hoped for similar cooperation in the future.

It should be noted that the Sindh Government, despite its limited resources, has recently introduced a success model by growing palm trees on a trial basis in the Kathore area of Thatta district and producing world-class oil from their fruits.

The investment in the sector will be taken forward on a commercial basis so that Pakistan can save its valuable foreign exchange by meeting the domestic needs of palm oil as much as possible locally.