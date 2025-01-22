Secretary orders all districts to take strict action against illegal occupants

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Fareed Iqbal to evaluate the performance of various zonal and district offices of the board.

District officers were assigned important tasks such as rent assessment based on market rates, increasing departmental revenue, and recovery.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, a series of meetings were held at the head office under the leadership of Secretary Fareed Iqbal to assess the performance of all zonal administrators, deputy administrators, rent collectors, and district office staff.

The Secretary directed all districts to take strict action against illegal occupants and their facilitators to protect trust properties and enhance the department's revenue. He emphasized ensuring 100% recovery of outstanding dues and monthly bill payments. He also instructed that valuable properties of the department should be safeguarded from land grabbers and proposed for development to be put to better use. He further stressed completing the rent assessment process of the properties at market rates as soon as possible in compliance with the Supreme Court's orders.

Operations to reclaim trust properties from illegal occupants have been conducted in districts including Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Karachi, following the orders of the Federal government and Chairman of the Board, Syed Ata-ur-Rehman.

Meanwhile, the Secretary dismissed reports regarding the land in Bhera Tehsil of Sargodha, terming them baseless. He clarified that the case regarding the declaration of this land as trust property is still under consideration by both individuals and the department. A decision is yet to be made, and it will be implemented accordingly once finalized.

The meeting was attended by Karachi Zone Administrator Asif Khan, Multan Zone Administrator, Faisalabad Zone Administrator Saleem Gondal, Deputy Administrator Sargodha Hassan Turab, and Inspector Amir Hussain Hashmi. The Secretary commended the staff and officers for their performance and issued instructions to improve recovery and other matters.

He also announced that district officers and staff would receive training to enhance departmental revenue and improve performance. Furthermore, the Secretary emphasized taking strict action against those occupying trust properties.