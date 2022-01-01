UrduPoint.com

Secretary Orders Enquiry Against 12 Officials For 'failing To Protect Govt's Residence'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Secretary orders enquiry against 12 officials for 'failing to protect govt's residence'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering ordered enquiry against nine officials of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) for 'failing to protect case of public office in civil court that caused huge loss to the government's property'.

According to official letter No.SO(E-I)3-9/21 available with the agency, the Secretary Javed Akhtar served showcause notices on six deputy directors of PHATA including Tahir Javed, Tariq Javed, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, M. Yunis, Azhar Saeed Awan, M. Shafi, AD (Engg) Khalid Mahmood, AD (Rtd) M. Rizwan, Housing Management Officer Masood Ahmad, clerk Mumtaz Akhtar, Tracer Siddique Ahmad and junior clerk Ahsan Karim.

Director General MDA Qaiser Saleem was appointed to hold enquiry against aforesaid officials for their 'lethargic attitude' in the case titled Shafiq-ur-Rehman s/o Umar Gul Vs PHATA Sub- Region situated at Gulshan Market here.

They were charged that during their tenure, they failed to safeguard properties of government falling under PHATA sub- region Multan.

It's said that land grabbers had tried to grab the said land and department filed the suit in the court but went into oblivion regarding fate of the suit that caused huge loss to government's valuable property.

The above officers/officials were directed to submit their written defense to the enquiry officer within seven days of the date of receipt of notices which issued today.

The enquiry officer was directed to submit his report and recommendations to the Secretary within 60 days of the initiation of enquiry.

