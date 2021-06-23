Secretary orders retrieval of 9,600 Kanal property, 350 shops from illegal occupants

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ajaz Khan Jaffar Wednesday ordered the retrieval of over 9,600 Kanal properties and more than 350 shops of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) from the illegal occupants

According to a press release,Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffer after taking over the coveted post paid special attention to long pending cases and after hearing the parties concerned, decided more than 500 such cases which benefited ETPB over Rs 8 billion.

The Secretary , despite other official engagements in his office, continued the process by hearing appeals for review of ETPB's properties and issued decisions.