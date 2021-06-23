UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Orders Retrieval Of 9,600 Kanal Property, 350 Shops From Illegal Occupants

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:55 PM

Secretary orders retrieval of 9,600 Kanal property, 350 shops from illegal occupants

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ajaz Khan Jaffar Wednesday ordered the retrieval of over 9,600 Kanal properties and more than 350 shops of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) from the illegal occupants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ajaz Khan Jaffar Wednesday ordered the retrieval of over 9,600 Kanal properties and more than 350 shops of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) from the illegal occupants.

According to a press release,Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffer after taking over the coveted post paid special attention to long pending cases and after hearing the parties concerned, decided more than 500 such cases which benefited ETPB over Rs 8 billion.

The Secretary , despite other official engagements in his office, continued the process by hearing appeals for review of ETPB's properties and issued decisions.

Related Topics

Hearing Post From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

58 minutes ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

1 hour ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

1 hour ago

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

2 hours ago

UAE’s COVID-19 response based on continuous asse ..

2 hours ago

President calls for holding donors' conference on ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.