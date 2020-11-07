UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Orders Retrieval Of Evacuee Trust Property Worth Mln Of Rupees

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:25 PM

Secretary orders retrieval of Evacuee trust property worth mln of rupees

Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs, Sardar Ajaz Khan Jaffar ordered officials concerned to get the Evacuee Trust property located at prime locations of the city retrieved which is worth million of rupees He directed lawyers of the trust to get the stay from High Court vacated taken by illegal occupants of the land

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs, Sardar Ajaz Khan Jaffar ordered officials concerned to get the Evacuee Trust property located at prime locations of the city retrieved which is worth million of rupees He directed lawyers of the trust to get the stay from High Court vacated taken by illegal occupants of the land.

Director Hajj Director, Rehan Abbas Khokhar told APP that the secretary issued the orders during heating of pending cases of the Evacuee Trust.

Mr Jaffar said that all the pending cases would be disposed of as soon as possible adding the complainants should appear with their lawyers to avoid next date of hearing, he informed.

The secretary heard the Evacuee Trust cases of Multan and Sahiwal divisions and gave the verdict, Mr Khokhar said.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Hajj Lawyers Sahiwal All From Million Court

Recent Stories

PCB offers Younish Khan to join as batting coach f ..

5 minutes ago

NOC’s Sports Medicine Committee endorses job des ..

15 minutes ago

PML-N clamour of rigging acceptance of its defeat ..

32 seconds ago

Police apprehends 78 POs, 29 absconders during gen ..

34 seconds ago

Rescue 1122 sports gala held

35 seconds ago

Addl IG for strict monitoring of police stations, ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.