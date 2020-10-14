Secretary orders survey, registration of fruit plant nurseries

South Punjab secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday ordered officials to launch survey of fruit plant nurseries for their registration to ensure cultivation of disease-free and registered fruit plants to increase fruit production and improve farmers' earning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :South Punjab secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday ordered officials to launch survey of fruit plant nurseries for their registration to ensure cultivation of disease-free and registered fruit plants to increase fruit production and improve farmers' earning.

Presiding over a meeting at the agriculture secretariat here, Ateel said that officials should also pay attention to enhancing capacity of nursery owners.

He said that promotion of high value agriculture can improve financial standing of farmers and their lifestyle.

He said there exist enormous potential for improvement in quality and production size of fruit and vegetables adding that modern technology can enhance production and improve quality of fruit and vegetables.

The secretary advised officials to persuade farmers to cultivate export-oriented fruit to increase country's export volume.

He also laid emphasis on village-level training programmes for farmers to provide them technical knowledge on improving production and quality of fruit including mango.

He said that orchards developed on old geometric planning were delivering low production and vulnerable to diseases. He suggested that new orchards should be planned on modern design and must be fed by high efficiency irrigation systems to save water and cut production cost.

Ateel said that balanced application of agriculture implements should be advocated vigorously not only to save cost but also to improve production.