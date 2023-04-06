Secretary orders tough measures to purge education institutions of narcotics, smoking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch Thursday ordered tougher measures to throw narcotics out of the educational institutions and pledged to make them smoke-free.

Taking notice of complaints of smoking and use of narcotics by students in educational institutions in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions, Baloch directed DPI College South to come up with a tougher strategy to eliminate smoking and narcotics from the colleges.

In a meeting at the education secretariat with secretary board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur, Rao Shamshad Ali and Controller Asma Qasim, the secretary said that certificates be sought from heads of private and government colleges and schools showing that these were smoke-free.

He ordered secretary BISE Bahawalpur to cancel affiliation and registration of college in case of complaints of smoking and use of narcotics by students and visits be conducted frequently for monitoring.

Altaf Baloch also ordered education boards to submit comparative performance reports of all schools and colleges for the last three years to evaluate their success rate. He ordered to end the practice of private marking centres and to instal CCTV cameras at official marking centres for proper monitoring.

He said that higher education department has been made fully functional at the south Punjab education secretariat for convenience of people and added that HED south Punjab officers be also made members of boards keeping in view the rules of business.

Officials agreed to maintain effective liaison among departments in line with authorities delegated to the education secretariat under Punjab Rules of Business.

Earlier, secretary BISE Bahawalpur Rao Shamshad Ali gave briefing to the secretary.

Additional secretary Tariq Mahmood, deputy secretary Dr. Azeem Qureshi, DPI Colleges Dr. Fareed Shareef and other officials were present.