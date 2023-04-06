Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Secretary Orders Tough Measures To Purge Education Institutions Of Narcotics, Smoking

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Secretary orders tough measures to purge education institutions of narcotics, smoking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch Thursday ordered tougher measures to throw narcotics out of the educational institutions and pledged to make them smoke-free.

Taking notice of complaints of smoking and use of narcotics by students in educational institutions in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions, Baloch directed DPI College South to come up with a tougher strategy to eliminate smoking and narcotics from the colleges.

In a meeting at the education secretariat with secretary board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur, Rao Shamshad Ali and Controller Asma Qasim, the secretary said that certificates be sought from heads of private and government colleges and schools showing that these were smoke-free.

He ordered secretary BISE Bahawalpur to cancel affiliation and registration of college in case of complaints of smoking and use of narcotics by students and visits be conducted frequently for monitoring.

Altaf Baloch also ordered education boards to submit comparative performance reports of all schools and colleges for the last three years to evaluate their success rate. He ordered to end the practice of private marking centres and to instal CCTV cameras at official marking centres for proper monitoring.

He said that higher education department has been made fully functional at the south Punjab education secretariat for convenience of people and added that HED south Punjab officers be also made members of boards keeping in view the rules of business.

Officials agreed to maintain effective liaison among departments in line with authorities delegated to the education secretariat under Punjab Rules of Business.

Earlier, secretary BISE Bahawalpur Rao Shamshad Ali gave briefing to the secretary.

Additional secretary Tariq Mahmood, deputy secretary Dr. Azeem Qureshi, DPI Colleges Dr. Fareed Shareef and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Multan Business Education Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur BISE All From Government

Recent Stories

ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units f ..

ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units for earthquake victims in Syria

15 minutes ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

23 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s judgment on ..

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s judgment on Punjab, KP polls

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture organises Sikka Ramadan Pop-Up

Dubai Culture organises Sikka Ramadan Pop-Up

30 minutes ago
 PM, MQM delegation discuss country's political sit ..

PM, MQM delegation discuss country's political situation

30 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Through 28 Million Transactions

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.