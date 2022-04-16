Secretary pays tribute to polio workers

Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasar Friday paid tribute to the polio workers who remained engaged in vaccination drives and those who were martyred in the line of duty

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasar Friday paid tribute to the polio workers who remained engaged in vaccination drives and those who were martyred in the line of duty.

Addressing a function organized by Emergency Operations Center Balochistan on the occasion of Martyrs Day, he said polio workers go door-to-door to save the future of the country and their service to humanity is laudable.

EPI Coordinator Dr. Akhtar Muhammad Buledi, Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and Additional Commissioner Quetta Yasir Bazai, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Haqqani and others were also present on the occasion.

The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

On this occasion, Dr. Zulfiqar thanked the guests and paid tribute to the polio workers for their commitment to their work.

Secretary Health Saleh Mohammad Nasar said that it is very important to lay the foundation of any tradition.

Polio workers were working hard to protect the future of the nation from permanent disease, despite low salaries.

"I announce fifty thousand rupees for the families of all the martyred polio workers," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, EOC Coordinator Qaim Lashari said that due to the tireless efforts of polio workers during the recent anti-polio drive, 2.5 million children were vaccinated against the crippling disease.

He said, "We will never forget our martyrs and will continue to pay tribute to them".

DG Health Noor Ahmad Qazi said that he was grateful to Qaim Lashari for celebrating this day to pay homage to the martyred polio workers.

During the ceremony, shields were given to the polio workers belonging to Qila Abdullah for their outstanding services. It should be noted that since 2012 till now 10 polio workers have been martyred on duty.

At the end of the ceremony, shields were also distributed among the families of the martyrs.