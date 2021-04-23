UrduPoint.com
Secretary P&D Concerned Over Slow Pace Of Work On NMU Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Secretary P&D concerned over slow pace of work on NMU projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Planning and Development (P&D) South Punjab, Shoaib Bokhari has expressed dissatisfaction over slow pace of work on two ongoing projects of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and directed its completion at the earliest.

He issued these directives while inspecting the NMU projects here on Friday.

He stated that Punjab government was determined to remove deprivations of South Punjab adding that modern healthcare facilities in the region was top priority of Punjab government.

Earlier briefing the secretary, NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood said that five lecture theatres were under construction at the varsity with Rs 300 million.

The theatres were near to completion, he stated.

He informed that a pharmacy block and a store were being built with Rs 400 million for which supply order for machinery has been placed.

