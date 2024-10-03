Open Menu

Secretary P&D Lauds Development Activities Under SFERP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 10:55 PM

Secretary P&D lauds development activities under SFERP

The pace of development activities carried out under the Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project is commendable and utilisation of funds have also been done in an optimal manner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The pace of development activities carried out under the Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project is commendable and utilization of funds have also been done in an optimal manner.

These views were expressed by Secretary Planning & Development, Sindh, Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar while chairing a meeting to review the progress made so far under the Project.

Appreciating Grievance Review Mechanism and social environment practices followed by the project, Mahar said such practices would be made part of all Govt projects in future.

He was also briefed about MIS practiced by SFERP to review and monitor progress of various activities under the project on which he expressed his satisfaction and said that other projects would also be made to implement these practices in future as it was very helpful to ascertain the progress of activities instantly.

Earlier, the Project Director Ghulam Asghar Kanasro briefed the Secretary about different components of the project and assured that project would be completed before time to transfer real benefits to masses.

