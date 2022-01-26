UrduPoint.com

Secretary P&D South Punjab Visits BVH To Review Upgradation Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Secretary P&D South Punjab visits BVH to review upgradation projects

Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Bukhari on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here to review the progress of two undergoing development schemes of the Annual Development Program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Bukhari on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here to review the progress of two undergoing development schemes of the Annual Development Program.

BVH Medical Superintendent and Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College were also present on the occasion. These development schemes included up-gradation of the Thalassemia Unit and Bonemarrow Transplant Centre with a cost of Rs 1.7 billion and up-gradation of the Neurosurgery Department with a cost of Rs 530 million.

It is worth mentioning that after up-gradation, the Neurosurgery Department will become second of Pakistan and eight of the world to have state-of-the-art facilities.

