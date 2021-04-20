Secretary P&D South Punjab visits under construction Additional Ring Road

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed visited the under-construction Additional Ring Road here today. He was briefed by Executive Engineer Communication and Works, that the 10.5 kilometres lengthy road is being constructed with a cost of Rs 1.12 billion.

In the current fiscal year, the Punjab government has provided funds of Rs 180 million. The first phase of the road comprising 2.78 kilometres has been completed while work on the second and third phase was underway. Secretary Planning and Development directed timely completion of the road in order to facilitate the masses and to mitigate the traffic problems of the city.