UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary P&D South Punjab Visits Under Construction Additional Ring Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Secretary P&D South Punjab visits under construction Additional Ring Road

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed visited the under-construction Additional Ring Road here today. He was briefed by Executive Engineer Communication and Works, that the 10.5 kilometres lengthy road is being constructed with a cost of Rs 1.12 billion.

In the current fiscal year, the Punjab government has provided funds of Rs 180 million. The first phase of the road comprising 2.78 kilometres has been completed while work on the second and third phase was underway. Secretary Planning and Development directed timely completion of the road in order to facilitate the masses and to mitigate the traffic problems of the city.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Traffic (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Babar Azam aims to score 2000 T20I runs

12 minutes ago

CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling ..

13 minutes ago

Minister distributes financial aid among minoritie ..

15 minutes ago

Ukrainian asylum applications tick up in EU

15 minutes ago

No load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh: ..

15 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law Obligating Election Candidates to ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.