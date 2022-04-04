Secretary P&D visits Ramazan bazar to inspect stalls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Planning and Development (P&D) South Punjab, Shoaib Iqbal Bokhari, visited Ramazan Bazaar and inspected various stalls to check the prices of food items, quality, weight of flour bags and arrangements.

He reviewed the record sale of flour and sugar.

He also inspected the medical camp of Health Department and Rescue 1122 and ensured provision of best facilities to the people in bazaar.

Bokhari said that the supply of food items to the people in the Ramadan bazaars on subsidized basis rates adding that special attention should be paid to cleanliness in it. AC Burewala Bilawal Ali Hinjra and DO Industry Abida Hanif were also present on the occasion.