Secretary P&E, CE PEDO inspect overhauling work at Malakand-III project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated overhauling work on the power house to enhance the power generating capacity of 81 Megawatt Malakand-III Power Complex and improve its operational system.

In this regard Secretary Power and Energy Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nisar Ahmad Khan and Chief Executive PEDO, Engineer Naeem Khan visited Malakand-III Power Complex the other day and inspected the pace of ongoing work. Both inspected the forebay, chain stock and power channels of the project and expressed satisfaction on pace and quality of the work.

Chief Executive PEDO, Naeem Khan on the occasion told the officers that due to the silting of stones, soil and sand in the dam during last year's flood, the power generation capacity of Malakand-III project was affected.

He hoped that the ongoing overhauling would enhance the power generation capacity of the power house to a satisfactory level.

The Secretary Power and Energy appreciated the efforts of PEDO Chief Executive Naeem Khan and his staff for their efforts in the execution of the overhauling project. He said Malakand-III Power Complex was an asset of the county that was earning over Rs2 billion for the province annually.

Since its establishment in 2008, the Secretary Power and Energy said it was the first time that overhauling of this important project was being carried out. He hoped that after completion of the overhauling its power generation capacity would be upgraded.