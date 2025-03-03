Secretary Petroleum conducts On-Ground review of low gas pressure complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Petroleum Division, Momin Agha, on Monday conducted an on-ground assessment of low gas pressure complaints in various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during Iftar hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Secretary Petroleum Division, Momin Agha, on Monday conducted an on-ground assessment of low gas pressure complaints in various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during Iftar hours.

Acting on the directives of the Prime Minister, he personally engaged with residents to inquire about the gas pressure situation.

The visit aimed to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply, particularly in low-pressure areas, and to address consumer grievances promptly.

During the inspection, gas pressure levels were checked at multiple households, where some issues were identified.

In response, the Secretary Petroleum directed the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) team to take immediate measures to resolve the supply problems.

APP/zah-sra