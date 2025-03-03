Open Menu

Secretary Petroleum Conducts On-Ground Review Of Low Gas Pressure Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Secretary Petroleum conducts On-Ground review of low gas pressure complaints

Secretary Petroleum Division, Momin Agha, on Monday conducted an on-ground assessment of low gas pressure complaints in various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during Iftar hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Secretary Petroleum Division, Momin Agha, on Monday conducted an on-ground assessment of low gas pressure complaints in various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during Iftar hours.

Acting on the directives of the Prime Minister, he personally engaged with residents to inquire about the gas pressure situation.

The visit aimed to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply, particularly in low-pressure areas, and to address consumer grievances promptly.

During the inspection, gas pressure levels were checked at multiple households, where some issues were identified.

In response, the Secretary Petroleum directed the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) team to take immediate measures to resolve the supply problems.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

At least 25 dead in another Bolivia bus crash

At least 25 dead in another Bolivia bus crash

2 seconds ago
 Pest Warning Wing issues alert regarding wheat dis ..

Pest Warning Wing issues alert regarding wheat diseases

4 seconds ago
 Pakistan condemns Israeli action to block humanita ..

Pakistan condemns Israeli action to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza

7 minutes ago
 European defence stocks soar as govts ramp up mili ..

European defence stocks soar as govts ramp up military spend

6 minutes ago
 WASA on alert to cope with urban flooding

WASA on alert to cope with urban flooding

6 minutes ago
 Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming calls fo ..

Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming calls for women's increased representa ..

6 minutes ago
European defence stocks soar as govts up military ..

European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend

6 minutes ago
 Japanese judge Yuji Iwasawa elected new ICJ presid ..

Japanese judge Yuji Iwasawa elected new ICJ president: court

6 minutes ago
 Trump to pitch Congress on radical government over ..

Trump to pitch Congress on radical government overhaul

12 minutes ago
 One dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German ..

One dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German city: police

12 minutes ago
 Few European allies meet 3% defence spending mark

Few European allies meet 3% defence spending mark

12 minutes ago
 Police, art sleuth crack case of Brueghel stolen i ..

Police, art sleuth crack case of Brueghel stolen in Poland in 1974

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan