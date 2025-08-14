Secretary PHE stresses efforts for sustainable water supply solutions in Gwadar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Secretary of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Hashim Ghalzai, held an important meeting today with the Director General of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Moin Rehman Khan, at the GDA headquarters to discuss the city’s water supply challenges and long-term solutions.

The meeting followed the Balochistan Chief Minister’s recent visit to Gwadar, during which he announced the transfer of water supply responsibilities from the PHE to the GDA. Discussions centered on implementing this transition, formalizing operational procedures, and developing a long-term road map to ensure uninterrupted access to clean drinking water for residents, said a news release received here.

Both officials reaffirmed that public access to essential services especially clean water—must remain the top priority, regardless of departmental oversight. They emphasized a collaborative approach between the PHE and GDA to streamline infrastructure and enhance service delivery across the city.

Secretary Ghalzai noted that ongoing consultations at both Federal and provincial levels have been productive, expressing optimism that tangible improvements will be visible in the coming days.

A joint strategy was agreed upon to upgrade Gwadar’s water supply system including the enhancing main water supply lines, improving delivery mechanisms to end users, executing all phases in a structured and systematic manner.

GDA officials briefed Secretary Ghalzai on emergency restoration efforts for the Shadi Kaur–Chahbar Dagar pipeline. Approximately 32 kilometers of the pipeline have already been tested, with remaining sections under rapid development. The line had been inactive for an extended period, and theft of critical components such as air valves and washouts which has added to the restoration’s complexity and cost.

Earlier in the day, Secretary Ghalzai visited the Airport Water Station to assess storage capacity, supply systems, and distribution networks. He later joined GDA Director General Moin Rehman Khan and Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Noorul Haq Baloch for an inspection of the GPA Water Desalination Plant.

These developments mark a significant step toward resolving Gwadar’s water crisis and securing long-term water sustainability for the region.