Secretary PHE Stresses Efforts For Sustainable Water Supply Solutions In Gwadar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Secretary of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Hashim Ghalzai, held an important meeting today with the Director General of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Moin Rehman Khan, at the GDA headquarters to discuss the city’s water supply challenges and long-term solutions
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Secretary of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Hashim Ghalzai, held an important meeting today with the Director General of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Moin Rehman Khan, at the GDA headquarters to discuss the city’s water supply challenges and long-term solutions.
The meeting followed the Balochistan Chief Minister’s recent visit to Gwadar, during which he announced the transfer of water supply responsibilities from the PHE to the GDA. Discussions centered on implementing this transition, formalizing operational procedures, and developing a long-term road map to ensure uninterrupted access to clean drinking water for residents, said a news release received here.
Both officials reaffirmed that public access to essential services especially clean water—must remain the top priority, regardless of departmental oversight. They emphasized a collaborative approach between the PHE and GDA to streamline infrastructure and enhance service delivery across the city.
Secretary Ghalzai noted that ongoing consultations at both Federal and provincial levels have been productive, expressing optimism that tangible improvements will be visible in the coming days.
A joint strategy was agreed upon to upgrade Gwadar’s water supply system including the enhancing main water supply lines, improving delivery mechanisms to end users, executing all phases in a structured and systematic manner.
GDA officials briefed Secretary Ghalzai on emergency restoration efforts for the Shadi Kaur–Chahbar Dagar pipeline. Approximately 32 kilometers of the pipeline have already been tested, with remaining sections under rapid development. The line had been inactive for an extended period, and theft of critical components such as air valves and washouts which has added to the restoration’s complexity and cost.
Earlier in the day, Secretary Ghalzai visited the Airport Water Station to assess storage capacity, supply systems, and distribution networks. He later joined GDA Director General Moin Rehman Khan and Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Noorul Haq Baloch for an inspection of the GPA Water Desalination Plant.
These developments mark a significant step toward resolving Gwadar’s water crisis and securing long-term water sustainability for the region.
Recent Stories
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts
UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties
Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in fiel ..
Edhi Foundation’s new air ambulance joins fleet after clearance from UAE
Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee passes away at 88
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
FCCI congratulates nation on Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Minister promises medical education promotion under Punjab CM’s vision3 minutes ago
-
Green Bus Service: Sites under review in Muzaffargarh3 minutes ago
-
Secretary PHE stresses efforts for sustainable water supply solutions in Gwadar3 minutes ago
-
Manserha police arrest suspects in young man’s murder case3 minutes ago
-
Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremony to mark Independence Day5 hours ago
-
Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independence Day5 hours ago
-
Kashmir to observe Pakistan 78th independence day with great zeal; AJK PM5 hours ago
-
CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy Chairman Senate5 hours ago
-
WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Maarka-e-Haq’ theme5 hours ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor House5 hours ago