Secretary Pledges Rewards For Farmers To Boost Wheat Cultivation
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Saturday held a crucial meeting in the city to focus on enhancing wheat cultivation and productivity.
Presiding over a meeting at MNS University of Agriculture, Multan, Secretary Sahu detailed a series of motivational measures designed to support and reward farmers. Key officials in attendance included Special Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magasi, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab Shabbir Ahmad Khan, DG Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, DG Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and other senior figures.
He stressed that all available resources and innovative strategies were being utilized to meet the wheat cultivation target of 16 million acres across Punjab.
The Secretary also highlighted a special incentive package for wheat farmers, announced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, worth billions of rupees.
The Secretary announced several key benefits to incentivize farmers, particularly targeting those cultivating on substantial plots.
Farmers with wheat acreage exceeding 25 acres will be eligible for 1,000 tractors, while those cultivating between 12.5 to 25 acres will be offered 1,000 laser land levelers through a lottery system.
For farmers with 1 to 12.5 acres, interest-free loans are available via the Kisan Card for purchasing essential agricultural inputs.
In a bid to enhance yield, wheat productivity competitions will be organized at provincial, divisional, and district levels, with rewards for high-performing farmers.
Additionally, interns will be assigned special tasks to support wheat cultivation, and field activities will be intensified to promote modern cultivation techniques. To further assist, quality wheat seeds are being provided at a subsidized rate of nearly Rs 2,000 per bag compared to previous years.
Secretary Sahu also underscored the importance of timely water supply during the wheat sowing season and committed to weekly reviews by provincial, divisional, and district committees to ensure goal attainment.
Officers meeting these targets will receive awards and certificates, while those failing will undergo a thorough evaluation, he concluded.
