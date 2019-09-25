Secretary Population Baluchistan Mir Imran Taj arrested from court

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Population Baluchistan Mir Imran Taj has been arrested from Islamabad High court courtyard upon dismissal of interim bail plea in Cheque dishonor case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Secretary Population Baluchistan Mir Imran Taj has been arrested from Islamabad High court courtyard upon dismissal of interim bail plea in Cheque dishonor case.Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani read out the judgment of dismissal of interim bail plea.Police after arresting the suspect shifted him into Kohsar police station.

Court has dismissed the bail plea in cheque dishonor case of Rs 3, 85, 00,000.An FIR has also been registered against the secretary Baluchistan.A local of Islamabad, Syed Usman has filed a petition pertaining to cheque dishonor case.Counsel Qazi Adil said that case against secretary is sub-judice from April 2019.Clear evidences are present against the secretary therefore his bail plea should be dismissed.