Secretary population visits District Population Office Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Secretary Population Welfare, Hafiz Motasimbillah on Thursday visited the District Population Welfare Office Charsadda and inspected its various sections.

He inspected various departments of the office and checked storehouse and records.

He listened to the problems of people and assured cooperation to resolve their issues.

He checked the attendance register and expressed displeasure over absenteeism. He directed action against workers found guilty of ignoring their responsibilities.

APP/mds/