Secretary Population Welfare Punjab Salman Ijaz Visited Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Population Welfare Punjab Salman Ijaz on Friday inspected wheat procurement centers in the city and Sambrial.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, District Officer (DO) Population Welfare Pervaiz Iqbal Ranjha and District Food Controller Nasrullah Khan Nadeem were also present.

The secretary reviewed arrangements made for convenience of farmers at the procurement centers and directed the district administration and food department to make arrangements as per SOPs for safe storage of wheat.

He directed that in order to stop smuggling of wheat, surveillance should be tightenedat the check posts.

Later on, he was informed about ongoing programmes for welfare of people in the district.

