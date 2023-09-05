Open Menu

Secretary Power Division Chairs Meeting To Control Electricity Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Secretary Power Division chairs meeting to control electricity theft

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Rashid Mahmood Langrial on Tuesday chaired a high-level video-link meeting with all the provincial chief secretaries, Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) and high-up of all the power distribution companies (Discos) to discuss ways and means to control electricity theft in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Rashid Mahmood Langrial on Tuesday chaired a high-level video-link meeting with all the provincial chief secretaries, Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) and high-up of all the power distribution companies (Discos) to discuss ways and means to control electricity theft in the country.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, and Director (CMU/Recovery) Rai Masood Kharal represented LESCO in the meeting, according to the company's spokesperson.

The meeting focused on a single point agenda of curbing power theft, and important decisions were made including utilizing all possible measures to prevent theft of electricity; compiling lists of areas where power theft ratio was high, and also the lists of people, who make trouble, misbehave and even resort to violence against the LESCO field staff.

The participants of the meeting expressed the resolve that electricity thieves would be dealt with iron hands. In this connection, the respective Disco could seek help from the respective police and district administration, Commissioner, Deputy and Assistant Commissioners.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Rashid All From LESCO

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspection ..

Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspections at school canteens to ensure ..

12 minutes ago
 Police recover five-year-old girl after court's in ..

Police recover five-year-old girl after court's intervention

10 minutes ago
 International Youth Day observed

International Youth Day observed

10 minutes ago
 DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen ..

DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen of Nawabshah

10 minutes ago
 CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at ..

CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at dumping points

10 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

27 minutes ago
Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate resolve to strengthen ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation

58 seconds ago
 Solar system installed at 20 schools,11 health cen ..

Solar system installed at 20 schools,11 health centres in Nawabshah

59 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic proj ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic projects to develop infrastructure ..

27 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali for e ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali for equipping youth with strong fou ..

1 minute ago
 Under training ASPs meet IGP Sindh

Under training ASPs meet IGP Sindh

1 minute ago
 Pervez Elahi arrested again after release from Is ..

Pervez Elahi arrested again after release from Islamabad Police Lines

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan