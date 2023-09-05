Secretary Power Division chairs meeting to control electricity theft

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Rashid Mahmood Langrial on Tuesday chaired a high-level video-link meeting with all the provincial chief secretaries, Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) and high-up of all the power distribution companies (Discos) to discuss ways and means to control electricity theft in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Rashid Mahmood Langrial on Tuesday chaired a high-level video-link meeting with all the provincial chief secretaries, Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) and high-up of all the power distribution companies (Discos) to discuss ways and means to control electricity theft in the country.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, and Director (CMU/Recovery) Rai Masood Kharal represented LESCO in the meeting, according to the company's spokesperson.

The meeting focused on a single point agenda of curbing power theft, and important decisions were made including utilizing all possible measures to prevent theft of electricity; compiling lists of areas where power theft ratio was high, and also the lists of people, who make trouble, misbehave and even resort to violence against the LESCO field staff.

The participants of the meeting expressed the resolve that electricity thieves would be dealt with iron hands. In this connection, the respective Disco could seek help from the respective police and district administration, Commissioner, Deputy and Assistant Commissioners.