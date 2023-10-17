Open Menu

Secretary Power Division To Inaugurate “The Mardan Model” On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 08:10 PM

In continuation of the ongoing theft crackdown, Secretary Power Division, Rashid Langrial is set to inaugurate “ The Mardan Model” aimed at the “Zero-Theft, Zero Load-shedding Mardan” initiative on Wednesday (October 18)

“The reason for selecting Mardan district for this initiative is that it was identified at the national level due to 56% losses on 17 feeders and a recovery shortfall of Rs. 1.2 billion,” said a statement issued here Tuesday.

With the cooperation of district administration and 48 teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), the accountability was strengthened and FIRs were lodged rigorously to eliminate losses and theft, it was further said.

“Today the losses on 17 feeders are reduced to 13% from 56% and are projected to be 8% by the end of October and the financial loss has been reduced by 85%,” the statement said.

The district is moving to the incorporation of Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) meters and a citizen monitoring plan.

