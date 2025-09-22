Secretary Power Visits Hydropower Projects In Swat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Secretary Energy & Power Muhammad Zubair Khan paid a visit to key hydropower project sites in district Swat to review the progress of construction work.
He stated that Swat’s rich hydropower resources are a valuable asset for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the ongoing flagship projects will add 330 MW of electricity to the national grid within the next two years.
He noted that work on a 40-kilometers long transmission line along the Swat Corridor has also been expedited, which will be completed next year and provide cheap electricity to the province’s industrial sector.
During the visit, Secretary Zubair Khan inspected the 84 MW Mataltan Hydropower Project, 88 MW Gabral-Kalam Hydropower Project, 40 km 132/220 KV transmission line project and the flood-affected 36.
6 MW Daral Khwar Hydropower Plant in Bahrain. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Swat Saleem Jan and PEDO Chief Executive Habibullah.
The secretary directed officials to address public complaints regarding water supply and instructed for immediate arrangements. Employees of the Mataltan project also raised concerns about delayed salaries, upon which he ordered the release of pending payments without delay.
Later, he visited the under-construction staff colony of the Gabral-Kalam project and directed the acceleration of work to ensure timely completion.
He also inspected the Matiltan transmission line site and the flood-hit Daral Khwar power station in Bahrain, instructing the Assistant Commissioner Bahrain to promptly resolve public grievances to remove obstacles in project execution.
