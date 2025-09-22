Open Menu

Secretary Power Visits Hydropower Projects In Swat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Secretary Power visits hydropower projects in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Secretary Energy & Power Muhammad Zubair Khan paid a visit to key hydropower project sites in district Swat to review the progress of construction work.

He stated that Swat’s rich hydropower resources are a valuable asset for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the ongoing flagship projects will add 330 MW of electricity to the national grid within the next two years.

He noted that work on a 40-kilometers long transmission line along the Swat Corridor has also been expedited, which will be completed next year and provide cheap electricity to the province’s industrial sector.

During the visit, Secretary Zubair Khan inspected the 84 MW Mataltan Hydropower Project, 88 MW Gabral-Kalam Hydropower Project, 40 km 132/220 KV transmission line project and the flood-affected 36.

6 MW Daral Khwar Hydropower Plant in Bahrain. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Swat Saleem Jan and PEDO Chief Executive Habibullah.

The secretary directed officials to address public complaints regarding water supply and instructed for immediate arrangements. Employees of the Mataltan project also raised concerns about delayed salaries, upon which he ordered the release of pending payments without delay.

Later, he visited the under-construction staff colony of the Gabral-Kalam project and directed the acceleration of work to ensure timely completion.

He also inspected the Matiltan transmission line site and the flood-hit Daral Khwar power station in Bahrain, instructing the Assistant Commissioner Bahrain to promptly resolve public grievances to remove obstacles in project execution.

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

2 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

3 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

4 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

5 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

5 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

5 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

5 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

6 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

6 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

6 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan