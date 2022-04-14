UrduPoint.com

Secretary Prosecution Reviews Performance Of Case Management System

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Provincial Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar on Thursday reviewed the performance of the case flow management system across the province and directed to upload record of all the cases in 36 districts of Punjab

He was chairing a meeting at his office here. Additional Secretary Prosecution, Deputy Secretary Prosecution and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

It was told that record of cases upto 2021 would be uploaded in case flow management system till the end of this month, besides the record of the registered cases in 2022.

On this occasion, the Secretary Prosecution said that in order to monitor the performance of prosecutors, biometric system was being further modernized and a strategy was also being devised through mobile app to monitor the attendance and location of the prosecutors which would help make the attendance of the prosecutors hundred percent.

He also sought an inquiry report regarding inflecting damage to 6 biometric machines in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions to hinder the biometric process.

