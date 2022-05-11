Secretary prosecution suspends 5 prosecutors over absence from duty

Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar paid a surprise visit to Prosecution Office Model Town here on Wednesday and suspended five prosecutors for being absent from duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar paid a surprise visit to Prosecution Office Model Town here on Wednesday and suspended five prosecutors for being absent from duty.

The suspended prosecutors were Kiran Naheed, Amina Tariq, Beenish Zahra, Farah Faiz and Sheryar.

Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar expressed displeasure over tampering with the biometric machine and ordered for initiating an inquiry. He ordered for finalising the inquiry report within a week.

Deputy Secretary Asmat-Ullah Hinjra was also present.

During the inspection, the secretary prosecution directed the officers concerned to maintain record on daily basis besides ensuring uploading of court decisions to the system.

The secretary asked staffers to improve their performance within two weeks; otherwise, they would be transferred outside Lahore. No slackness would be tolerated for provision of speedy justice and delinquents would have to face disciplinary action, he added.