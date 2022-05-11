UrduPoint.com

Secretary Prosecution Suspends 5 Prosecutors Over Absence From Duty

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Secretary prosecution suspends 5 prosecutors over absence from duty

Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar paid a surprise visit to Prosecution Office Model Town here on Wednesday and suspended five prosecutors for being absent from duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar paid a surprise visit to Prosecution Office Model Town here on Wednesday and suspended five prosecutors for being absent from duty.

The suspended prosecutors were Kiran Naheed, Amina Tariq, Beenish Zahra, Farah Faiz and Sheryar.

Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar expressed displeasure over tampering with the biometric machine and ordered for initiating an inquiry. He ordered for finalising the inquiry report within a week.

Deputy Secretary Asmat-Ullah Hinjra was also present.

During the inspection, the secretary prosecution directed the officers concerned to maintain record on daily basis besides ensuring uploading of court decisions to the system.

The secretary asked staffers to improve their performance within two weeks; otherwise, they would be transferred outside Lahore. No slackness would be tolerated for provision of speedy justice and delinquents would have to face disciplinary action, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Visit Farah From Court

Recent Stories

CM visits PSCA headquarters

CM visits PSCA headquarters

2 minutes ago
 Oman Extols Russia's Role in Talks on Restoring Ir ..

Oman Extols Russia's Role in Talks on Restoring Iranian Nuclear Deal - Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago
 Ample stock of wheat recovered in South Punjab

Ample stock of wheat recovered in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Carbonated drinks factory sealed in Tarnol

Carbonated drinks factory sealed in Tarnol

2 minutes ago
 Russia Says Bundeswehr Involvement in Ukrainian Bi ..

Russia Says Bundeswehr Involvement in Ukrainian Biolabs Confirms Military Goals

5 minutes ago
 Dacoit gang busted, 4 arrested

Dacoit gang busted, 4 arrested

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.