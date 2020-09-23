UrduPoint.com
Secretary Prosecution Suspends DDPP Over Absence From Duty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Secretary prosecution suspends DDPP over absence from duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The secretary Public Prosecution Punjab has suspended a deputy district public prosecutor (DDPP) over unauthorized absence from duty during a surprise visit to Sialkot.

Nadeem Sarwar, after assuming the charge of the Secretary Public Prosecution started surprise visits to field offices and Sialkot was his first destination, said a DGPR handout issued here on Wednesday.

During the visit, the secretary inspected the District Public Prosecutor office Sialkot and also checked attendance of prosecutors in court offices.

He took strict notice of absence without intimation of DDPP Nabeel Ahmed and immediately ordered his suspension.

He also suspended senior clerk Muhammad Tayyab on the same charges, warning, "unauthorized absence from duty will not be tolerated at any cost".

"Complete record of all under trial cases as early as possible", directed the secretary.

"The Public Prosecution is a sensitive job and surprise visits of district offices will continue", he added.

Nadeem Sarwar said:" The dereliction in duty would not be tolerated and monthly evaluationof each office would be conducted".

