Secretary P&S Education Visits Hayatabad Industrial Estate To Examine SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:09 PM

On the special direction of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Primary and Secondary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry Monday visited various factories in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and inspected the implementation of the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial Government as precaution for laborers against COVID19

Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry also inspected various departments in the factories during the visit including Rakaposhi Factory, Hamdard Laboratory Waqf Pakistan, Mohsin Match Factory, Royal PVC Pipe, Old Labor Colony Hayatabad and Musharraf Labor Colony.

He also expressed satisfaction over the precautionary measures being taken in this connection for ensuring safety to the laborers in these factories. In view of the coronavirus, he further directed to fully implement the ongoing precautionary measures and also to inform them about the problems and difficulties being faced in this regard so that the Government could address these on better way.

He said that we have to change our lifestyle and play our role by uniting against the coronavirus.

He directed the concerned factory owners that the Government was taking effective measures to better protect the rights of the workers and their lives and therefore the owners should also follow the SOPs for protection against coronavirus.

Ensure the use of masks, hygiene, hand washing, use of sanitizers, cleaning of washrooms and post safety measures in simple urdu words for the guidance of the working class so that the workers also adhere to it strictly.

