Secretary PTB Visits PTC To Address Growers' Mess Issue

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:02 PM

Secretary Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) Dr Qaidar Ahamad and Deputy Secretary Marketing Dr Hafiz Abdul Samad on Thursday visited Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) in Yaar Hussain area of Swabi to address issues related to growers' mess and disorder at the depot

The Secretary PTB mingled with the tobacco growers and listened to their problems at the tobacco purchasing center. He also apprised himself about the point of view of the PTC officials.

He directed the PTC officials to strictly avoid out-of -turn purchase of tobacco from the growers and urged the growers to wait for their turn and bring tobacco for purchase only on their turn.

The Deputy Director PTB along with ADO Yaar Hussain also held a meeting with DC Swabi and discussed matters relating to appointment of police at PTC tobacco purchasing center. The DC Yaar Hussain on the occasion issued orders for deployment of police at PTC to maintain order.

The PTC authorities informed the Secretary PTB that following directives of Chairman PTB, Munir Azam tobacco would be purchased from all the growers but to ensure order growers have to wait for their turn so that unnecessary aggregations at the PTC center could be avoided.

