UrduPoint.com

Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab Visits Sasta Ramzan Bazaars

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 05:06 PM

Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab visits Sasta Ramzan bazaars

Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on Thursday visited Sasta Ramzan bazaars in Sambarial, Bhopalwala and Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on Thursday visited Sasta Ramzan bazaars in Sambarial, Bhopalwala and Sialkot.

He visited vegetable and fruit stalls, flour, sugar at agri-cultural fair price shops and checked the quality and quantity of food items provided by the Punjab government at subsidized rates to the people in Ramzan bazaars.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf Mehar, Secretary Market Committee Abdullah Malik, DFC Shah Nawaz and local officials of relevant departments were also present on this occasion.

On the occasion, Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that the joint responsibility of the local administration, market committee, livestock, agriculture department and food department to ensure the supply of quality food items to the people in the Sasta Ramzan bazaars.

Secretary Public Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar inquired about the prices and quality of food items available in the Sasta Ramzan bazaars from citizens in Ramzan bazaars.

Expressing satisfaction over the overall situation, he urged the concerned Assistant Commissioner (AC) to ensure uninterrupted supply of quality food items in Ramzan bazaars.

He directed the AC that Ramzan bazaars should be inspected on daily basis so that standard food items could be provided to the citizens at controlled rate.

Later, Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar also visited Wheat Procurement Center at Railway Road Sialkot and reviewed the arrangementsand facilities provided by the food department to the farmers regarding procurementof wheat.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Road Price Sialkot Mehar Market From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

DPO for strengthening of security for Ramzan, Eid ..

DPO for strengthening of security for Ramzan, Eid ul Fitr

4 minutes ago
 CS reviews implementation on Ramzan package

CS reviews implementation on Ramzan package

4 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for PTI rally at Minar-e-Pa ..

Security arrangements for PTI rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 84th death anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal observed ..

84th death anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal observed in KP

5 minutes ago
 Water crisis grievously hit several areas of twin- ..

Water crisis grievously hit several areas of twin-cities

5 minutes ago
 New rates for daily use commodities fixed

New rates for daily use commodities fixed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.