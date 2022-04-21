Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab visits Sasta Ramzan bazaars

Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on Thursday visited Sasta Ramzan bazaars in Sambarial, Bhopalwala and Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on Thursday visited Sasta Ramzan bazaars in Sambarial, Bhopalwala and Sialkot.

He visited vegetable and fruit stalls, flour, sugar at agri-cultural fair price shops and checked the quality and quantity of food items provided by the Punjab government at subsidized rates to the people in Ramzan bazaars.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf Mehar, Secretary Market Committee Abdullah Malik, DFC Shah Nawaz and local officials of relevant departments were also present on this occasion.

On the occasion, Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that the joint responsibility of the local administration, market committee, livestock, agriculture department and food department to ensure the supply of quality food items to the people in the Sasta Ramzan bazaars.

Secretary Public Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar inquired about the prices and quality of food items available in the Sasta Ramzan bazaars from citizens in Ramzan bazaars.

Expressing satisfaction over the overall situation, he urged the concerned Assistant Commissioner (AC) to ensure uninterrupted supply of quality food items in Ramzan bazaars.

He directed the AC that Ramzan bazaars should be inspected on daily basis so that standard food items could be provided to the citizens at controlled rate.

Later, Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar also visited Wheat Procurement Center at Railway Road Sialkot and reviewed the arrangementsand facilities provided by the food department to the farmers regarding procurementof wheat.