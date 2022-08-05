UrduPoint.com

Secretary Punjab For Availability Of Medicines Stock In Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Secretary Punjab for availability of medicines stock in hospitals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal, directed district health authority to make arrangements for readily availability of medicines in all hospitals including Basic Health Units (BHUs).

Chairing a meeting of DHA to review service delivery at his office here on Friday, Mr Iqbal instructed to utilize all resources to treat ailing humanity.

He said that cleanliness arrangements and care of infrastructure should be focused in the hospitals and health council budget should be properly used.

Earlier, DHA CEO, Dr Muhammad Ali Mehdi briefed the meeting about availability of medicines stock, universal health insurance and functionality of machines in the health facilities.

Additional secretary admin Shahid Abbas Joya, Deputy Secretaries Dr Maria Mumtaz, Saeed Ahmed and others attended the meeting.

