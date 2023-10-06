Open Menu

Secretary Punjab Rescue Services Visit Multan Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Secretary Punjab Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer, paid a visit to Rescue Stations of the city to review resources and provision of facilities

He held a meeting with all four District Emergency Officers(DEOs) of Multan Division and stocked for improving the services.

He directed to accomplish the under construction stations of the division adding that more stations would be open in it.

The secretary inaugurated new station at DHA. Later, Dr Naseer met the volunteers and appreciated their contributions.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that safety of citizens' lives and properties in addition to extension of emergency services were Rescue 1122 priority.

He instructed the officials to ensure services to the public who are endangered.

DEOs Dr Kaleem, Dr Khalid  Dr Hussain Mian were present during the meeting.

