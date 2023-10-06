Secretary Punjab Rescue Services visit Multan Stations

Secretary Punjab Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer, paid a visit to Rescue Stations of the city to review resources and provision of facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Secretary Punjab Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer, paid a visit to Rescue Stations of the city to review resources and provision of facilities.

He held a meeting with all four District Emergency Officers(DEOs) of Multan Division and stocked for improving the services.

He directed to accomplish the under construction stations of the division adding that more stations would be open in it.

The secretary inaugurated new station at DHA. Later, Dr Naseer met the volunteers and appreciated their contributions.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that safety of citizens' lives and properties in addition to extension of emergency services were Rescue 1122 priority.

He instructed the officials to ensure services to the public who are endangered.

DEOs Dr Kaleem, Dr Khalid Dr Hussain Mian were present during the meeting.