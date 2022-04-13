UrduPoint.com

Secretary Punjab Reviews Performance Of Culture Dept

Published April 13, 2022

Secretary Punjab reviews performance of Culture dept

Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Awan on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the performance of the department here at Alhamra Arts Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Awan on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the performance of the department here at Alhamra Arts Center.

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi gave a briefing to Raja Jahangir Anwar about different projects.

During the meeting, Raja Jahangir Anwar congratulated his team on completing ongoing schemes, and issued instructions to create new projects to promote cultural activities.

Speaking o the occasion, the Secretary said, "If we want to meet new challenges, than we need to put new plans on the line".

Raja Jahangir Anwar further said that the the renovation work of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts was an outstanding achievement.

Later, Raja Jahangir Awan visited Alhamra Arts Council and inspected the cleanliness.

Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen, Additional Secretary Admin Rao Pervez, Deputy Secretary Planning Faiza Ahsan, Director-General PILAC Sughra Sadaf and others were present in the meeting.

