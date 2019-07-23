UrduPoint.com
Secretary Regional Transport Authority Sehiwal Rana Ghulam Mohsin Sabir

Faizan Hashmi 55 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:33 PM

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Sehiwal Rana Ghulam Mohsin Sabir here on Tuesday expressed that all possible resources were being utilized for the relief to masses

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority Sehiwal Rana Ghulam Mohsin Sabir here on Tuesday expressed that all possible resources were being utilized for the relief to masses.

Talking to media, he said that authority would take action against the owner of public transporter who were busy in over charging the people.

Mohsin said that under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zaman Watto various steps were being taken to ensure the rapid justice to the masses for the better performance of the departments.

The proper checking of passenger vehicles are being continue and stern action will be conducted against illegal bus stops and over-charging mafia.

Mohsin said this "his office doors are open for masses welfare if any complaint against transporter kindly register their complaint through my office".

