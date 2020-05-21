Secretary regulation briefed on wheat procurement, coronavirus situation in Mianwali

Secretary Regulation Punjab, Ahmad Ali Kamboh, along with Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatah visited the Ehsaas Kifalat Centre and wheat procurement centres in Mianwali, Wan Bhachran and Piplan

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Secretary Regulation Punjab, Ahmad Ali Kamboh, along with Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatah visited the Ehsaas Kifalat Centre and wheat procurement centres in Mianwali, Wan Bhachran and Piplan.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner briefed the Secretary Regulation Ahmad Ali Kamboh regarding the anti-coronavirus steps, wheat procurement drive, anti-locust drive and other affairs at DC office on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that total 30 coronavirus infected persons were reported in Mianwali district among which 23 have been recovered and returned to their homes while 7 patients were admitted in Isolation ward of DHQ hospital.

Regarding wheat procurement, the deputy commissioner informed the Secretary Regulation that wheat target was set 72783 metric ton for current year of which 47422 metric ton has been procured that is 66% of the target, he said, adding that locust has totally been eradicated from 15 village of the district.

Briefing about the distribution of amounts under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme the deputy commissioner said that Rs730 million have been distributed among 58000 deserving families out of the 82000 deserving people registered in the district.

The Secretary Regulation was also briefed about the implementing on the SOPs of coronavirus and last 10 days (Ashra) of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

The Secretary Ahmad Ali appreciated steps and arrangements taken by the district administration.