Secretary releases trout fishings in River Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Fisheries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Ambar Ali Khan on Friday visited hatcheries in Madayn and Kalam and released fishlings of trout in River Swat.

He also visited associated research centers of hatcheries and got briefings about their performance.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized on increased production of trout fish and said that government desired to save this exotic fish species from extinction.

He also directed the officials to take strict action against those involved in illegal fishing.