Secretary Relief directs PDMA to prepare Monsoon Plan 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department Abdul Basit on Monday directed concerned authorities to prepare the Monsoon Plan 2023 in time and to improve the District Disaster Management Plan.

He further directed to make the system more active according to the current conditions including taking timely measures so that the people can get timely facilities and Information can be provided.

He said this in a meeting regarding the performance, goals and objectives of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, rehabilitation works, ongoing and completed projects in the merged districts.

On the occasion, the Director of PDMA said that Monsoon Plan 2023 will be launched this week. He further said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had faced a lot of financial and human losses due to floods in 2022.

Due to the better strategy and presence of the system, more than 40,000 people were shifted to safe places. Similarly, PDMA With the help of the district administration, 184 pre-monsoon campus sites have been constructed to be useful for the flood-affected people.

Secretary Relief while appreciating the performance of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said that PDMA is providing timely information and services during natural calamities throughout the province.