Secretary Relief KP visits Rescue 1122 HQs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) ::Relief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Latif Sunday visited the Provincial Headquarters of Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) in Peshawar with a well-armed contingent presented him a guard of honor.

On this occasion, the Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed gave a detailed information about the equipment used by Rescue 1122 during various emergencies and the facilities provided to the public.

Dr. Khatir Ahmed said that Rescue 1122 has state-of-the-art equipment of international standard including ambulance, fire vehicle, water browser, rescue vehicle, water rescue van, besides boats. He said the Emergency Medical Response Unit (BUS) has a laboratory, mini operation theater, mini intensive care unit and even an OPD for patients.

There are also motorcycle fire tenders and mini fire tenders for extinguishing fires in old and historic buildings in the narrow streets of the downtown.

Secretary Relief Amir Latif said that Rescue 1122 provided timely and best services to the poor people at their doorsteps free of cost.

He appreciated the role of Rescue 1122 officials and paid tributes. He said that after inspecting the rescue personnel and equipment, it was ascertained that Rescue 1122 is available day and night for the service of the suffering humanity during any emergency.

Rescue services play a key role in building a secure society, while like the developed or conquered countries, KP Rescue 1122 is a good initiative to serve the people as well as provide them with basic training. He expressed the hope that the Rescue 1122 will continue their efforts and professionalism for the welfare of the people.