UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Relief KP Visits Rescue 1122 HQs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Secretary Relief KP visits Rescue 1122 HQs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) ::Relief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Latif Sunday visited the Provincial Headquarters of Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) in Peshawar with a well-armed contingent presented him a guard of honor.

On this occasion, the Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed gave a detailed information about the equipment used by Rescue 1122 during various emergencies and the facilities provided to the public.

Dr. Khatir Ahmed said that Rescue 1122 has state-of-the-art equipment of international standard including ambulance, fire vehicle, water browser, rescue vehicle, water rescue van, besides boats. He said the Emergency Medical Response Unit (BUS) has a laboratory, mini operation theater, mini intensive care unit and even an OPD for patients.

There are also motorcycle fire tenders and mini fire tenders for extinguishing fires in old and historic buildings in the narrow streets of the downtown.

Secretary Relief Amir Latif said that Rescue 1122 provided timely and best services to the poor people at their doorsteps free of cost.

He appreciated the role of Rescue 1122 officials and paid tributes. He said that after inspecting the rescue personnel and equipment, it was ascertained that Rescue 1122 is available day and night for the service of the suffering humanity during any emergency.

Rescue services play a key role in building a secure society, while like the developed or conquered countries, KP Rescue 1122 is a good initiative to serve the people as well as provide them with basic training. He expressed the hope that the Rescue 1122 will continue their efforts and professionalism for the welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Peshawar Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Water Vehicle Van Rescue 1122 Sunday Best Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financia ..

26 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah R ..

41 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD open applications for inaugural Yout ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Aviation Group launches Al Watani programme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.