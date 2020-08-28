Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation and Directors General of Rescue 1122 and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Friday visited Chitral and inspected ongoing relief work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation and Directors General of Rescue 1122 and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Friday visited Chitral and inspected ongoing relief work.

Secretary relief inspected relief work in different areas and directed concerned authorities to compile report of losses due to floods and further expedite relief activities to provide help and assistance to victims. He said that all the available resources and energies to help out flood victims.

According to PDMA 16 people were killed and eight injured during floods that played havoc in various areas of Upper Kohistan, Swat and Shangla.

PDMA has also distributed relief goods among flood victims besides initiating activities to open roads affected by flood torrents.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister has also announced relief package under which Rs. 50,000 each would be given to heirs of those who lost life in floods while Rs. 100,000 each would be to injured.