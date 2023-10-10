Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Department Inayatullah Wasim visited emergency service Rescue 1122 Headquarters here on Tuesday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Department Inayatullah Wasim visited emergency service Rescue 1122 Headquarters here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by a delegation, the Secretary was warm welcomed by Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed with traditional hospitality.

During the visit, the delegation examined Rescue 1122's operational equipment and gained insights into various tools used during emergencies.

On this occasion, Dr. Khateer Ahmad, Director General of Rescue 1122, briefed the guests on the services and facilities provided during emergencies.

Rescue 1122's operational equipment, especially the ambulance services, continues to provide timely assistance to patients and the injured, ensuring the safety of countless lives.

The launch of the motorcycle ambulance service in Peshawar was highlighted as a successful initiative by Secretary Relief.

He praised Rescue 1122 for its prompt and efficient services during emergencies, which often go unnoticed.

He commended the dedication of Rescue 1122 personnel who operate under challenging conditions.

In an effort to enhance Rescue 1122's services and equip them with the latest tools, all possible resources will be allocated, said Secretary Relief.

A campaign has been initiated to improve the mutual relationship between Rescue 1122 and the public.

The goal is to inform the general public about the locations of Rescue 1122 stations in their respective districts, provide information about operational equipment and personnel, and offer training on medical aid and fire safety to community leaders. This initiative aims to ensure a collaborative effort between Rescue 1122 and the public during any emergency situation, the Secretary added.

In the closing moments of the visit, the Secretary Relief distributed certificates and cash rewards to the outstanding personnel who excelled in competitions held at the Punjab Emergency Services academy.

Furthermore, the DG Rescue 1122 presented a memorable shield to Secretary Relief as a token of appreciation.

This visit marks an important step in strengthening the partnership between government departments and Rescue 1122, ultimately benefiting the people by ensuring effective emergency response services.

