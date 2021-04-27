Secretary Relief , Rehabilitation visits warehouse Jalozai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department, Yousuf Rahim on Tuesday visited humanitarian response facility (Warehouse) of the provincial Disaster Management Authority in Jalozai, Nowshera.

He inspected the relief goods and other arrangements at the warehouse. Additional Secretary Relief and Director General PDMA were also present on the occasion.

Director General PDMA, Sharif Hussain gave a detailed briefing to the secretary about relief supplies.

He said that enough stock of tents, blankets, comforters, mattresses mosquito nets, kitchen utensils, gas cylinders, fans, room coolers, sleeping bags, first aid equipment, water coolers and other essential items were present at the warehouse.

The PDMA has recently provided relief items to 30 districts to cope effectively in any emergency situation.

The secretary directed the concerned officials to inspect relief stock in all districts.

He expressed satisfaction over the maintenance and arrangements at the warehouse and directed officials to complete all preparations for dealing with any emergency situation.