Secretary Religious Affairs directs to evolve a comprehensive plan to guide, facilitate pilgrims during Hajj days

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary Religious Affairs Mian Muhstaq Borana has directed to evolve a comprehensive plan to guide and facilitate pilgrims during Hajj days.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Makkah to review Hajj arrangements.The Secretary urged all the sector commanders to serve the Hujjaj with religious zeal,reporting by Radio Pakistan.

Director General Hajj Dr Sajid Yousafani briefed the meeting that South Asia Establishment (Moassassa South Asia) would provide transport, food, and accommodation to Pakistani pilgrims during their stay in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalfa, for which the government of Pakistan has paid the required amount.

He said we have also planned to arrange a welcome menu for Pakistani pilgrims upon their return from Mina, after performing Hajj.

He said Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission would arrange ambulances and coasters to take sick pilgrims to Arafat.

Briefing the mode of hiring buildings for pilgrims' accommodation, Director Accommodation, Food, and Transport Syed Imtiaz Shah said Pakistan Hajj Mission hires buildings after checking and ensuring each and everything, including supply of water, condition of washrooms, and functioning of air conditioners.

Regarding food, the Director said that menu is prepared in view of Pakistani taste as pilgrims from various parts of the country have different eating habits.