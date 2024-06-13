Secretary Religious Affairs praises Saudi Arabia’s tireless efforts in serving Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider on Thursday praised Saudi Arabia’s continuous role in serving Hajj pilgrims and urged all the Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to seek the mercy of Almighty Allah while offering their prayers for peaceful nation's progress.

Talking to ptv news channel, he mentioned that in light of the soaring temperatures, Saudi authorities were taking proactive measures to ensure the well-being and safety of all pilgrims, adding that by adhering to these guidelines, pilgrims can undertake the Hajj pilgrimage with confidence, devotion and comfort.

He also acknowledged the Hajj mission Pakistan's efforts to provide exceptional services to pilgrims, adding, Pakistan Hajj Mission is extending the best accommodation, transport, and medical facilities, along with three-time meals of Pakistani taste, to the intending pilgrims.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission has also arranged ambulance services to fetch and drop ailing pilgrims from their buildings to the hospital and vice versa. Additionally, elaborate arrangements have been made to shift serious patients to Saudi hospitals, he mentioned. All prospective pilgrims also reminded to remain patient under all circumstances especially when in Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina, he stressed.

The Secretary also urged the pilgrims to avoid political and communal discussions and debates during their stay in the

Kingdom. All the teams of the Hajj Mission are fully mobilized to assist Hujjaj this year, he said, adding, the Pilgrims can get any type of information through Pak Hajj app.