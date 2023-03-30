Secretary reviews arrangements at flour distribution centers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government Dr Irshad Ahmad on Thursday visited flour distribution centers here at Faisalabad and reviewed the arrangements at the centers.

He along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar went to Model Bazaar Jhang Road, Hockey Stadium and Samanabad sports Complex distribution centers.

The Secretary interacted with the people and inquired about difficulties in distribution of free flour to the people. He directed the officers to ensure hassle-free and uninterrupted supply of flour to the deserving people.

He directed to take special care of elderly and women.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the district administration.

The Secretary expressed satisfaction over the process and lauded the district administration for providing best facilities at distribution centers.