UrduPoint.com

Secretary Reviews Arrangements At Flour Distribution Centers

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Secretary reviews arrangements at flour distribution centers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government Dr Irshad Ahmad on Thursday visited flour distribution centers here at Faisalabad and reviewed the arrangements at the centers.

He along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar went to Model Bazaar Jhang Road, Hockey Stadium and Samanabad sports Complex distribution centers.

The Secretary interacted with the people and inquired about difficulties in distribution of free flour to the people. He directed the officers to ensure hassle-free and uninterrupted supply of flour to the deserving people.

He directed to take special care of elderly and women.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the district administration.

The Secretary expressed satisfaction over the process and lauded the district administration for providing best facilities at distribution centers.

Related Topics

Hockey Faisalabad Sports Road Jhang Women Government Best Flour

Recent Stories

Top court bench dissolved after Justice Aminuddin ..

Top court bench dissolved after Justice Aminuddin recuses himself  from Punjab, ..

3 minutes ago
 PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police p ..

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police personnel in Lakki Marwat attac ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zay ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown ..

9 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.