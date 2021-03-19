Secretary reviews arrangements to celebrate Pakistan Day

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Friday chaired a meeting to review measures of preparations for Pakistan Day celebrations across the province in order to celebrate with great zeal.

The meeting was attended by SMBR Qamar Masood, Secretary S & GAD Bilal Ahmed Jamali, Commissioner Quetta Asfandyar Kakar, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badeni and all the Deputy Commissioners through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that extensive arrangements were being made to celebrate "Pakistan Day" with national enthusiasm and patriotism.

He said that "Pakistan Day" is a very important day in the history of Pakistan and the Pakistan resolution was presented on that day saying that the Pakistan Resolution on the basis of which the Muslim League had launched a movement for the separation of Muslims in the subcontinent.

The Chief Secretary directed all the commissioners and deputy commissioners to celebrate the day with enthusiasm under ensuring implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government to curb the third wave of coronavirus.

He said that the role of media is significant for conveying information to the people regarding importance of Pakistan Day, prevention of deadly virus and development projects in the areas.

He said this while presiding over second meeting on radio and PTV.

Secretary Information Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch, General Manager ptv Quetta Muhammad Ayub Baba, Station Director, Manzoor Kamran were present in the meeting.