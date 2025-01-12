Secretary Reviews Bulleh Shah Shrine Construction Progress
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari reviewed construction project of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah shrine on Sunday.
He said after completion of the project, the best facilities would be provided to pilgrims. The government was fulfilling its responsibility to improve infrastructure of shrines, he said adding that library and seminar hall at Bulleh Shah shrine would promote thought and art of the Sufi saint. He said it was crucial to utilise the Sufi teachings to curb extremism. He said the officers concerned should monitor construction work on development projects at important shrines across the province on daily basis. Use of substandard material, construction contrary to the approved scheme and compromise on quality would not be allowed at any cost, he added.
He ordered for completion of Rs. 491 million development scheme of Bulleh Shah shrine in Kasur, which included upgradation and decoration of the shrine according to a special design, parking, seminar hall, library, 'Samaa' area, amphitheatre, admin block, wash rooms, lavatory block, 'langar khana', kitchen and other necessities and accessories as soon as possible.
Director Projects Auqaf Rafiq Noor Wattoo, Assistant Director Religious Affairs Hafiz Muhammad Javed Shaukat, Administrator Auqaf Lahore Zone (West) Ashfaq Dial, SDO, C&W Muhammad Zahid and Contractor Ali Raza and others were also present.
