Secretary reviews healthcare services in Loralai division, emphasizes urgent measures

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Provincial Health Secretary Mujeeb ur Rehman Panezi on Wednesday reviewed the availability and performance of essential services at primary and secondary healthcare facilities across the Loralai Division.

Secretary Health Department presided over a high-level video-link meeting and key officials participated in the meeting, including Loralai Division Commissioner Wali Muhammad Bareach, Divisional Director Health Dr. Maqbool Khan, District Health Officer (DHO) Loralai Dr. Abdul Haleem Utmankhel, District Support Manager (DSM) Farhan Khan, and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Anwar Mandokhail.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioners, DHOs, MSs, and DSMs from Duki, Musakhail, and Barkhan districts joined the session remotely from their respective district headquarters.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review was conducted on various aspects of healthcare delivery. These included the availability of doctors, the functionality of labor rooms and maternity wards, the stock status of essential medicines, and overall service provision at District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals, Basic Health Units (BHUs), and Civil Dispensaries (CDs).

Commissioner Wali Muhammad Bareach expressed concern over the severe shortage of medicines during his visits to DHQ hospitals in Loralai and Duki. He added, “Patients are seen holding prescriptions in their hands with no medicines available.

Immediate procurement and distribution of essential drugs must be ensured.”

He further emphasized that activating operation theatres (OTs) at DHQ Duki and Musakhel would greatly reduce patient burden on Loralai’s facilities, minimizing travel and overcrowding.

In a bid to bridge workforce shortages, the meeting concluded with a decision to appoint 9 doctors, 11 Lady Medical Officers (LMOs), 1 physiotherapist, and 4 drug inspectors on a contractual basis. This move is expected to significantly improve staffing in underserved areas.

Health staff were directed to ensure daily online attendance registration, with the Health Secretary stressing the importance of digitization and transparency.

Commissioner Wsli Muhammad Bareach instructed all Deputy Commissioners and DHOs to take immediate steps to reopen non-functional BHUs and CDs. He announced plans for a detailed inspection tour of all health centers in the division to personally evaluate available services.

The Commissioner underscored that the availability of medicines is critical, especially in remote healthcare centers, as treatment is impossible without them. He instructed PPHI (People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative) and DHOs to increase medicine quotas and ensure consistent supply to all health facilities.