Open Menu

Secretary Reviews Pre-smog Actions

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Secretary reviews pre-smog actions

A meeting under the chair of Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi was held to review pre-smog actions in light of the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting under the chair of Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi was held to review pre-smog actions in light of the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Addressing the meeting, the secretary stated that the Punjab Transport Department officials have imposed restrictions under the Punjab Environmental Protection (Control and Prevention of Smog) Rules 2023 on vehicles spreading pollution (emitting smoke) and the use of substandard fuels throughout the province.

He explained that multiple actions were taken against various vehicles in Punjab under this law. He informed that a total of 884 vehicles were inspected across Punjab. Among them, 17 vehicles were issued warnings, 23 were seized, 272 were fined for violations, and a total fine of Rs 2.51 million was collected.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Fine Vehicles Million

Recent Stories

Ali Geelani's death anniversary marked in AJK with ..

Ali Geelani's death anniversary marked in AJK with zeal

1 minute ago
 Motorcycle lifter gang busted; four held

Motorcycle lifter gang busted; four held

1 minute ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund set to ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund set to showcase its transformative in ..

37 minutes ago
 10th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off in Di ..

10th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off in Dibba Al Hisn: A tribute to heri ..

37 minutes ago
 Canada posts surprise 0.2% GDP decline in second q ..

Canada posts surprise 0.2% GDP decline in second quarter

5 minutes ago
 US hiring rises unexpectedly but labor market show ..

US hiring rises unexpectedly but labor market shows signs of cooling

5 minutes ago
5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference ki ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference kicks off in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Stocks rise as US jobs data reassures investors

Stocks rise as US jobs data reassures investors

1 hour ago
 Meeting discusses steps for improving teaching hos ..

Meeting discusses steps for improving teaching hospitals

1 hour ago
 Flood relief activities continue: PDMA

Flood relief activities continue: PDMA

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Hayden offers predictions for Pakis ..

Asia Cup 2023: Hayden offers predictions for Pakistan, India clash

1 hour ago
 Chief Secretary chairs meeting of Board of Trustee ..

Chief Secretary chairs meeting of Board of Trustees of Employees Group Insurance ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan