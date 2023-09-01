Secretary reviews pre-smog actions

A meeting under the chair of Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi was held to review pre-smog actions in light of the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting under the chair of Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi was held to review pre-smog actions in light of the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Addressing the meeting, the secretary stated that the Punjab Transport Department officials have imposed restrictions under the Punjab Environmental Protection (Control and Prevention of Smog) Rules 2023 on vehicles spreading pollution (emitting smoke) and the use of substandard fuels throughout the province.

He explained that multiple actions were taken against various vehicles in Punjab under this law. He informed that a total of 884 vehicles were inspected across Punjab. Among them, 17 vehicles were issued warnings, 23 were seized, 272 were fined for violations, and a total fine of Rs 2.51 million was collected.