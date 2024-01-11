Secretary reviews progress on development projects in Balochistan

Balochistan Secretary for Communications and Works (C&W) Kamber Dashti presided over a meeting regarding the progress of the ongoing development projects in the province for the fiscal year 2023-24 on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Secretary for Communications and Works (C&W) Kamber Dashti presided over a meeting regarding the progress of the ongoing development projects in the province for the fiscal year 2023-24 on Thursday.

In addition to the chief engineers of the three circles, senior officials of the C&W Department were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress of all ongoing development projects in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary C&W Kamber Dashti said that timely completion of all ongoing development projects in the province and its transparency should be the top priority.

He said that an efficient, strong infrastructure and communication system was the guarantee of the development of Balochistan, along with the benefits, the process of development should be carried forward and slowness on ongoing projects would not be tolerated.

The Secretary said that effective steps were being taken to improve infrastructure across the province saying that such development projects should be completed soon with the aim to benefit people in the area.

The Communication and Works Department has a key role in the development and prosperity of the province, he said.

Kambar Dashti directed that all engineer officers should play a key role in the improvement of infrastructure in the province based on their professional affairs and experience.

On this occasion, all the officers apprised the Secretary about the problems related to the development projects.